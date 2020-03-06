A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a Puyallup police officer during a pursuit Thursday night, police said.

Puyallup police were chasing a domestic-violence suspect who crossed into Tacoma. The pursuit ended near the intersection of East 64th Street and Portland Avenue at 10:40 p.m., and a Puyallup officer fired on the suspect, according to a news statement from Tacoma police, who are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No other details of the incident were immediately provided.

The 45-year-old suspect was taken to a local hospital, police said. No officers were injured.