Puyallup police have located a silver pickup used by burglars who shot an off-duty officer early Sunday morning a t a tractor dealership on the 900 block of River Road.

Officers received a tip that helped them find the pickup, which had been stolen early Sunday morning shortly before the attempted break-in at Jennings Equipment, Capt. Jason Visnaw said. Police believe at least two people were involved in the shooting because two vehicles were seen in surveillance footage leaving the scene.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup believed to have been driven by one of the individuals involved in the attempted break-in and shooting, according to a Puyallup Police Department news release.

Police and medic units responded to the attempted robbery and shooting around 7 a.m. Sunday and found off-duty Federal Way police Officer Donovan Heavener suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Heavener was taken to a hospital in Tacoma with life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook Post from the Federal Way Police Department.

Heavener is still hospitalized, but was able to speak with detectives and is expected to recover, Visnaw said.

The off-duty officer was on a morning run on Sunday when he came across the suspects who were trying to break into the tractor dealership, according to Federal Way police.

Heavener was trying to call 911 and may have tried to take photos of the suspects when he was shot, Visnaw said.