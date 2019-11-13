A Puyallup teacher was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she made threats to shoot and kill students.

The 58-year-old woman, who teaches math at Emerald Ridge High School, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of making threats to bomb or injure property.

District officials put her on administrative leave Tuesday after learning about the incident.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies spoke with the woman Wednesday morning at her home.

“She didn’t back down from the threats so we arrested her,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The threats were made to another adult, who was concerned enough to call authorities.

Investigators are unsure what prompted the threat, and they said the teacher did not mention particular students by name.

A search of the house shared by the teacher and her husband did not immediately turn up weapons.