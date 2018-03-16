The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said it could not disprove the motorcyclist’s claim that she was acting in self-defense.

Pierce County prosecutors will file no charges against a motorcyclist who shot and killed a 60-year-old man on Interstate 5 near Tacoma in a Feb. 8 road-rage fight .

Prosecutor Mark Lindquist’s office in a news release Friday said it could not disprove the female motorcyclist’s claim that she acted in self-defense.

The news release stated the man started the fight with the woman after he became upset with her driving and prevented her from driving away from a shoulder of I-5, where he “aggressively” confronted her. Citing witnesses, the release added that the man then started a fight and, after the woman head-butted him, pushed her head into a concrete barrier and to the ground.

As he attempted to climb on top of her, the motorcyclist shot the man once in the chest, according to the release.

The (Tacoma) News Tribune reported the woman called 911 and waited for help to arrive. But the man died at the scene in Milton, according to a Washington State Patrol spokeswoman.

The News Tribune also reported the man’s 57-year-old wife, a passenger in the car he was driving, was uninjured.

Lindquist suggested the incident should remind drivers to stay calm.

“Nothing good is going to come from physically confronting another driver,” he said in a statement.