Police say Perry Nicolopoulos intentionally struck the Afghanistan native in the parking lot of a Lincoln County drug store on March 6.

PORTLAND — A prosecutor says a driver accused of ramming his vehicle into a man near the Oregon coast was motivated by bias.

Deputy District Attorney R. Lynn Howard made the assertion in court papers filed Monday in Lincoln County. It was one of several enhancements sought by Howard that could lead to a tougher sentence if Perry Nicolopoulos of Puyallup is convicted of attempted murder and other crimes.

Police say Nicolopoulos intentionally struck Mohammed Fawad Mohammadi in the parking lot of a Walgreens drug store on March 6.

Mohammadi served as an interpreter for U.S. military forces during the war in his native Afghanistan. He now lives in Portland. The crash caused part of his leg to be amputated.

Nicolopoulos has yet to enter a plea. His court-appointed attorney, Mitchell Martin, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.