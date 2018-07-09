As authorities were responding to the scene of the homicide in Mukilteo, they immediately received a call from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office who were investigating a similar incident and wanted to compare their notes to the Mukilteo case.

Two people have been arrested and are being held at the Snohomish County Jail in connection with the torture killings last week of two men in Arlington and Mukilteo.

The victim’s bodies were found two days apart last week. The killings, which involved beatings and burning with cigarettes before the victims were shot, reportedly sprang from jealousy.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiners identified the Arlington victim as 21-year-old Mohamed H. Adan, from Seattle, and the victim found in Mukilteo as 22-year-old Ezekiel M. Kelly, from Everett.

Anthony Hernandez Cano, 18, and Hassani Hamadi Hassani, 24, were arrested on July 6 as suspects in the killings. Hassani was charged with aggravated first-degree murder Friday and Cano was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Everett District Court on Saturday. They are being held in the Snohomish County Jail without bail.

Adan was found on July 1 near Blue Stilly Park in Arlington by someone walking their dog. On July 3, Kelly was found in the woods by Beverly Park Road in Mukilteo.

As authorities were responding to the scene of the homicide in Mukilteo, they received a call from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, whose detectives were investigating the July 1 slaying in Arlington and wanted to compare notes, according to charging papers.

Authorities were able to get a lead on the suspects by looking at video-surveillance tapes. A red Saturn can be seen driving around the scene of the crimes in Mukilteo and Arlington when they occurred.

The license plates on the car led them to a woman who had a protection order against Cano, although the two were seeing one another, according to the charging papers.

Charging documents allege the circumstances that led to the two killings began when Cano was released from jail June 30 after violating a protection order filed by the woman who owned the Saturn on June 27. Police say the woman told him that Adan had been spying on her while she was sleeping in her car outside her apartment. Text messages tied Adan to Kelly, and prosecutors believe that is the reason he was targeted.

Cano shot Adan in Arlington seven times, twice in the left foot and five times in the chest, according to court documents. The body also had extensive signs of physical assault with the blunt force of a bat and burn marks from cigarettes. Kelly was found lying face down with tape around his neck, covered in blood, with multiple stab wounds, according to the documents.

Documents say that on July 5, during the investigation, Cano and his girlfriend were stopped in her car by Mukilteo police. Cano was detained again for violating the protection order.

Both Cano and the woman were interviewed. The woman’s interview lasted six hours, during which she provided key information to some of the events that police say led to the killings.

According to her testimony, Cano and Hassani believed the Mukilteo victim had told authorities about the Arlington slaying.

On July 6, Cano gave a statement to police and took them on a tour of the sites where the bodies were found, according to court documents. Police said that when Cano was told there was video footage of the car, he laughed, the charging papers said. Later Cano would cry at the scene of the slaying at Blue Stilly Park, according to the police investigation.

Hassani was arrested in connection with Kelly’s death. The medical examiner said the man suffered so many injuries that he could not say which one was fatal, according to the court documents.

Kelly had been reported missing on June 30. His mother last saw him with Hassani and said that Cano had shown up at her house asking for her son and, according to documents, his mother said “her son was a mid-spectrum autistic who was easily led into trouble.”

Hassani told police he killed Kelly and that he did it because “he wanted to be tough ….”