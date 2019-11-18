King County prosecutors say a 41-year-old Maple Valley man stole two handguns from his parents’ gun safe and days later, used one of them — a .38-caliber revolver — to shoot through his bedroom door, fatally striking his father as King County sheriff’s deputies waited outside the house for backup to arrive.

Vincenzo Vacca was charged last week with second-degree murder domestic violence, accused of killing his father, 74-year-old Antonio Vacca, inside their Maple Valley home on Nov. 12, court records show. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Four days earlier, Vincenzo Vacca’s 69-year-old mother and 42-year-old sister were each granted temporary protection orders against him, according to the criminal charges and court records.

“Those orders detail a long history of untreated mental illness, drug abuse, and threatening and abusive behavior and property destruction directed toward the defendant’s family members,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Petersen wrote in charging papers, noting Vacca’s behavior had recently escalated.

After he allegedly stole the guns from his parents’ safe, Vacca’s “mother was so fearful for her safety that she left her own home and was staying with other family members,” Petersen wrote.

In the petition for a protection order filed by Vacca’s mother, she described her son as suffering from symptoms of schizophrenia, including hallucinating and hearing voices, and wrote that his condition has deteriorated in recent years, exacerbated by his drug use. He had punched numerous holes in the walls of their house, broken his bedroom windows, smashed all the windows of the family’s three cars, and previously threatened to kill his father, according to the petition.

Advertising

She wrote Vacca stole two guns from their gun safe on Nov. 6 or 7, and her protection order, along with an order protecting Vaccca’s sister, were granted on Nov. 8, court records show. The protection orders included requirements that Vacca surrender any weapons.

Vacca’s sister described Vacca repeatedly driving by her Kent house and smashing the windows of her cousin’s car when it was parked in her driveway, according to her petition.

“He can be OK one minute, then angry and violent the next,” the sister wrote. “Unless he gets mental health help, he will not get any better and his actions won’t change.”

According to the charges:

On the morning of Nov. 12, King County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the civil unit went to the family home in the 20000 block of Southeast 240th Street and attempted to serve Vacca with the protection orders, requiring him to vacate the house and turn over the guns he was accused of stealing from his parents. But Vacca wasn’t home and the deputies left without serving the orders.

Just before noon that day, deputies from the civil unit returned to the house to assist a mental health professional, who was there to involuntarily commit Vacca to a mental health facility after he made threats to kill another family member, the charges say. But Vacca refused to leave the house and after nearly 1 1/2 hours, deputies moved back down the long driveway to wait for more officers.

Meanwhile, Antonio Vacca had been in and out of the house, speaking with his son and the deputies outside. After the deputies pulled back, Antonio Vacca asked if he could go back inside to speak with his son but was advised not to, the charges say. Though he initially said he would wait, Antonio Vacca went back inside the house — and the waiting deputies heard gunfire and drove back up to the residence, charging papers say.

Advertising

Vincenzo Vacca immediately surrendered and deputies went inside and found Antonio Vacca with gunshot wounds to his head and back, according to the charges. The elder Vacca died en route to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Inside the house, deputies located two handguns in Vincenzo Vacca’s bedroom and saw three bullet holes in his bedroom door, the charges say. They found a deformed bullet on the bathroom counter that had been shot through a wall and ammunition, suspected meth and drug paraphernalia inside Vacca’s room.

Sheriff’s detectives say Vacca later admitted to firing at his father through his bedroom door “because his father would not let him sleep and was forcing him to leave,” according to the charges.

In court records attached to the protection orders granted to Vacca’s mother and sister, a return of service form indicates he was served with the orders on Nov. 12 at 2:25 p.m. The deputy noted Vacca was served while handcuffed in the back seat of a sheriff’s patrol car, court records show.