Jesse Tenorio posted $250,000 bail after he was charged with four counts of vehicular homicide earlier this month. But he remains locked up in lieu of $75,000 bail in connection with an earlier case in which he was also driving under the influence, court records show.

A Kent man charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash that killed four people in Tukwila on Oct. 7 was involved in two earlier wrecks but both times managed to drive away, police and prosecutors say.

Jesse Tenorio, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday to four counts of vehicular homicide in King County Superior Court.

Based on witness accounts, prosecutors say Tenorio crashed into a hillside in Kent about an hour and a half before the deadly crash. He’s then accused of driving through a security gate in a tunnel near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport just minutes before he lost control of his pickup, drifted off the roadway at the Highway 518-Interstate 405 interchange in Tukwila and crashed into a guardrail.

Tenorio, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the driver’s seat when his Nissan rolled, the charges say. The pickup continued to roll and slammed into a support pillar, crushing the four passengers inside, say charging papers.

Killed were Anthony Gonzalez-Perez, 22; Myron Singh, 22; Luis Desantiago-Perez, 21; and Juan Carrasco-Rodriguez, 18. The day of the crash, Oct. 7, was Carrasco-Rodriguez’s 18th birthday, charging papers say.

The men were killed just after 2:15 a.m.

About 1 1/2 hours earlier, a Kent Fire Department engine crew was driving west on South 212th Street from Highway 515 when their vehicle was passed by a Nissan pickup going an estimated 60 mph in a 40-mph zone, charging papers say. As the Nissan rounded a curve, it collided with a hillside near Highway 167. Members of the fire crew contacted five young men in the pickup who all appeared to be intoxicated, and notified police, but the occupants of the Nissan were able to get the pickup unstuck and left before police arrived, according to charging papers.

Then around 2 a.m., an airport worker was just getting off shift when she saw a Nissan Titan speeding 80 to 100 mph through a secured bus tunnel, crashing through the guard arm, the charges say.

Tenorio’s blood was drawn at Harborview Medical Center after the deadly crash, say the charges, but the results of toxicology tests were still pending when charges were filed Oct. 10.

Tenorio posted $250,000 bail on Oct. 11 on the felony charges but was booked back into the Kent Municipal Jail five days later for allegedly violating conditions of his suspended sentence for an earlier driving-under-the-influence arrest in October 2017, jail and court records say.

As part of his suspended sentence, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless endangerment in last year’s case but then twice failed urine tests, which came back positive for marijuana use, the records say.

To receive a suspended sentence, a defendant must plead guilty but the case is dismissed if all court conditions are met after a period of two years. If a defendant violates the conditions of a suspended sentence, a judge can revoke the suspension and impose a new sentence.

Since Tenorio was charged with vehicular homicide, a Kent Municipal Court judge ordered him held in lieu of $75,000 bail on his earlier case, with a hearing set for next month to determine if he violated the conditions of his suspended sentence.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.