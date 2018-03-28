Police don’t know the motive for the fatal shooting, but say officers found the victim’s name scribbled on a piece of paper in the suspect’s pocket. i

A 45-year-old man was charged last week with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an unarmed homeless man in what King County prosecutors call “a cold-blooded execution.”

The shooting, which was witnessed by a female motorist driving in the 13600 block of First Avenue South in Burien and captured by video-surveillance cameras at a tire store across the street, occurred around 1 a.m. on March 18, according to charging papers.

Detectives arrested Towle Baker Leichliter at the Burien Transit Center two days later, the same day that James Duncan, 56, died from his wound at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the charges say.

Leichliter, whose last known address is in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood but who may have been living in Burien, remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, according to public records.

The witness was driving by and saw two men on the west side of the street, then heard a “pop” and saw one of the men drop to the ground, charging papers say. She pulled over and called 911, giving a dispatcher a description of the gunman, say the charges.

Officers arrived and found Duncan, who had been shot once in the face, along with a single .40-caliber shell casing nearby. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and found that cameras mounted outside a tire store had captured footage of the shooting.

The video appears to show the two men in “a verbal exchange” before the shooting, but the charges note there was no physical altercation and the men never got within five feet of each other.

Two days later, two detectives were driving around looking for a possible suspect when they saw a man urinating at the Burien Transit Center and noticed he matched the description of the gunman, the charges say.

Leichliter was placed under arrest and asked to speak with an attorney, say the charges, which do not spell out a possible motive for the shooting.

Police obtained a warrant to search Leichliter’s backpacks and found a .40-caliber handgun, which has since been preliminarily matched to the shell casing left behind at the shooting scene, the charges say.

Additionally, detectives found a yellow piece of paper in Leichliter’s pocket with handwriting on it, say the charges. Most of the writing was phone numbers and addresses, but Duncan’s full name had twice been written on the paper, the charges say.