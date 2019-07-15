WOODINVILLE — Prosecutors have declined to charge three Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies in the shooting of a man who authorities say refused commands and started to reverse his SUV at them.

The Daily Herald reported Monday that King County prosecutors reviewed the investigation by the Snohomish Multi-Agency Response Team in the shooting of 42-year-old Daniel Garnica-Melgoza.

Investigators say Snohomish County deputies fired 48 shots, hitting the vehicle and wounding Garnica-Melgoza in October 2018.

The deputies told investigators they were in fear for their lives.

Authorities say Garnica-Melgoza led officers on a chase from Lynnwood to Woodinville after he backed into a car and attacked the driver.

Garnica-Melgoza has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempting to elude police. His trial is scheduled for October.