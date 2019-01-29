Martin "Tony" Burton, 53, died from a gunshot wound early on Jan. 16. King County prosecutors have charged Samuel Chhin, 24, with second-degree murder, accusing him of shooting Burton with a .40-caliber handgun.

King County prosecutors say a 53-year-old man who was fatally shot in White Center this month was trying to help a friend get thieves to return drugs and cash stolen in a street robbery.

Martin “Tony” Burton died early Jan. 16 from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Samuel Chhin, 24, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, accused of shooting Burton with a .40-caliber handgun, charging papers say. Chhin, who has previous felony convictions that bar him from owning guns, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Initially arrested Jan. 19 on investigation of robbery and a felony drug charge, Chhin remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail on the murder charge, jail records show.

“A witness told police that around the time of the murder, the defendant was often in possession of the murder weapon — a black handgun with a 30-round capacity magazine — while he was walking around White Center,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Adrienne McCoy wrote in the charges, arguing the high bail amount was warranted because Chhin represents a danger to the community.

According to the charges:

Just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 16, a woman called 911 from a pay phone outside the Dollar Tree discount store at 10406 16th Ave. SW and told a dispatcher that a man had been fatally shot outside a nearby Subway restaurant.

King County sheriff’s deputies found Burton dead in the street.

Investigators spoke with a friend of Burton’s, who said he’d just been robbed by two men who routinely rob him: “He is afraid of them because he knows they have guns so he just lets them rob him,” the charges say.

Burton’s friend told police he was robbed of a small amount of heroin, cash and his debit card. The thieves then walked away, the charges say.

The friend went to Burton and asked Burton to help him get his belongings back. They approached the two thieves and Burton punched one of the men and the two bumped chests, say the charges. A gunshot rang out, Burton collapsed, and the two thieves ran off, charging papers say.

Burton’s friend and the man who robbed him both identified Chhin as the gunman who shot Burton, say the charges. The second alleged thief was also arrested, but based on jail records, it does not appear he was booked.

According to the charges, neither Burton nor his friend were armed during the confrontation.