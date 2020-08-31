Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man with vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving, after he allegedly hit and injured two children with his pickup truck in Kent last week.

According to the charges, Tyler Scott Gardin was on his way home from work in Seattle on Aug. 25, when he stopped at a store in Covington. He later told King County sheriff’s deputies he bought a pint of vodka there and drank it in the parking lot.

He then continued driving to his Kent house, according to prosecutors, and was traveling east near the 19800 block of Southeast 281st Street when he swerved off the road, drove into a mailbox and hit two children — a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl — who were sitting in a plastic, battery-powered Barbie Jeep on the side of the street.

Gardin drove away, with the Barbie Jeep lodged underneath his truck, prosecutors said. Deputies took him into custody about 20 minutes later as he was parked outside his Kent house, about a half-mile away.

According to the charges, Gardin later told police he “knew he hit the children but was scared of getting arrested and drove off.”

The children were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy was released after a night in the hospital, prosecutors said. The girl was still in the intensive-care unit as of Friday with collapsed lungs, a liver injury and a broken pelvis.

Gardin, who is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, is expected to be arraigned Sept. 10 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.