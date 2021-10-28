King County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Auburn-area man with second-degree murder Thursday, accusing him of fatally shooting a neighbor on the Muckleshoot Reservation who confronted him about putting his hands on a woman.

Marcus Buchanan is accused of arming himself with a .380-caliber handgun after instigating a physical fight with one of his female housemates Monday night inside their shared residence in the 14600 block of Southeast 368th Place, according to charging papers. The woman ran across the street and asked for help from Jeremiah Whiteeagle, 42, and his girlfriend, who had plans to soon move into a room in the house.

When Whiteeagle asked Buchanan why he had put hands on the woman, Buchanan pulled the gun and fired, striking Whiteeagle four times, the charges say. Whiteeagle died at the scene just before 10 p.m.

King County sheriff’s detectives say Buchanan claimed Whiteeagle punched him, causing him to stumble before he opened fire, but based on bullet strikes, detectives determined Buchanan was standing upright when Whiteeagle was shot, say the charges.

Buchanan remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. He is to be arraigned Nov. 10. Court records do not yet indicate which defense attorney is representing him.