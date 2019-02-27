Police believe the men organized a robbery that led to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Raul Cuadros in the parking lot of an Everett Jack in the Box earlier this month.

Four people have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Everett earlier this month, according to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors believe David Randall Wright, 31, shot the victim, who was a stranger to him, after Wright and another man, 27-year-old Kodi Orion Anderson, attempted to rob the victim and his friend in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box at 8520 Evergreen Way, according to the charging documents released by the prosecutor’s office Tuesday. Anderson has also been charged with murder.

Also facing murder charges are Christopher Ardis Phelps, 28, who is suspected of setting up the meeting that led to the robbery, and Raymond James Tannehill, 28, who is the suspected getaway driver, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In the early morning of Feb. 17, Everett police found 19-year-old Raul Cuadros, of Bothell, with a gunshot wound in the Jack in the Box parking lot. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died from his injuries.

The victim’s friend, 27-year-old Brianna Marie Reynolds, was beside him when officers arrived. She was charged with tampering with evidence after police say she removed a gun from the victim before they arrived.

Reynolds and the victim arranged to meet Phelps to buy drugs, but actually intended to rob him, according the probable cause statement, a document that accompanies the charges outlining the allegations by police.

What they didn’t know was that Phelps had arranged for Anderson and Wright to rob them there, so Anderson could get revenge on Reynolds for an earlier robbery, according to the probable cause statement.

When the two men approached the victim and Reynolds, she refused to hand over her purse and walked away with the victim. The men followed them, and Reynolds pepper sprayed Anderson. Around the same time, police say Wright shot the victim, according to the probable cause statement.