The Thurston County prosecutor has concluded that a state trooper was justified in shooting and killing a Spanaway man in July.

OLYMPIA (AP) — Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim won’t file criminal charges against the Washington State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Spanaway man July 8 in Lacey.

The Olympian reports that Tunheim’s office reviewed a multiagency investigation into the shooting of Michael Anthony Rude.

Prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Anne Larsen says they determined Trooper John Pierce’s actions were “justified.”

Pierce was on paid leave during the investigation. He returned to full duty on Sept. 11.

Rude’s parents say they’re angry that the trooper won’t face criminal charges for shooting their son three times.

They believe authorities used pieces of their interviews to paint their son as suicidal and they think police should have helped Rude instead of killing him.

The Olympian newspaper obtained a copy of a 62-page report detailing the investigation into the shooting, in which Pierce said Rude was closing the distance between them, armed with a 10-inch switchblade knife, when he fired.

According to dispatch records contained in the report, Rude had called to tell officials he was driving erratically, that he was armed with a knife, and would attack anyone who stopped him.

Witnesses said the car he was driving approached speeds of 90 mph before he was stopped by several troopers, who repeatedly told to drop the knife. An officer was approaching with a less-lethal shotgun when Pierce fired, the newspaper reported.