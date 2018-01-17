Daniel McCartney, 34, was killed after responding to reports of a home-invasion at a home in Pierce County.

More than 1,500 law enforcement personnel and hundreds of emergency vehicles wound through Tacoma Wednesday in a solemn procession for Daniel McCartney, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a shootout last week after a home break-in.

The procession left Joint Base Lewis-McChord about 11 a.m. and spent 45 minutes winding through the streets to Pacific Lutheran University, site of a memorial service.

Members of the community lined the route to pay their respects to McCartney, who was killed earlier this month in the Frederickson area.

Up to 3,000 people were expected to fill PLU’s Olson Auditorium for McCartney’s memorial, according to the News Tribune of Tacoma. Among the speakers was Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor.

McCartney was responding to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma when he made a “shots fired” call shortly after arriving. Deputies found McCartney with a gunshot wound and one suspect with a fatal self-inflicted wound.

McCartney, 34, of Yelm, died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma about 2 a.m. Jan. 8. The married Navy veteran and father of three boys ages 4, 6 and 9 had been a Pierce County deputy for three years.

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with McCartney’s death.

According to the News Tribune, in lieu of flowers, McCartney’s family asks that donations to be made to:

Behind the Badge Foundation, 22525 S.E. 64th Place, Suite 140, Issaquah, WA, 98027; or

Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington D.C., 20090-6231.