In an unusual evidentiary hearing, a federal judge is weighing whether to vacate the inmate’s manslaughter conviction.

TACOMA — Erin Rieman maintains he took the blame for the strangling of his business partner aboard their fishing boat nine years ago because the real killer threatened to harm him, his girlfriend and their respective children.

After failing to overturn his manslaughter conviction in Washington’s courts, Rieman, 56, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2010, turned to the federal courts, where he won a preliminary round.

“There is now sufficient reason to believe that Petitioner Erin Dean Rieman witnessed a brutal murder of his friend and partner, John Adkins, at the hands of Walter Bremmer — a man hired part time to work on their boat,” U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Richard Creatura wrote in an April 30 report after examining the case.

Creatura, citing “clear and convincing evidence” that Rieman pleaded guilty to manslaughter only after Bremmer threatened to kill Rieman and the others, recommended to U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton, who will decide the case, that the guilty plea be vacated.

But after an evidentiary hearing that concluded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, a skeptical Leighton signaled that in a case rife with speculation, no physical evidence and a high legal bar to overturn a state-court conviction, the answers were “clear as mud.”

“I’m not Saint Peter and this is not heaven’s gate,” Leighton said of sorting out the truth before he issues his decision in the next two weeks.

In a pivotal moment in the long-running saga, Bremmer, 54, took the stand Wednesday and denied he killed Adkins.

He was escorted into the courtroom by two beefy guards, who brought him from a private prison in Arizona, where he is serving time for manslaughter in a subsequent killing in Hawaii bearing similarities to the boat slaying.

Alford plea

Adkins’ body has never been found since he disappeared in July 2009 from the coastal city of Illwaco in southwest Washington, where the vessel was undergoing repairs.

Several months later, Bremmer, in exchange for complete immunity from prosecution, told investigators that he witnessed Rieman beat and strangle Adkins during a fight on the boat, according to Creatura’s report.

Rieman was charged with second-degree murder.

After his attorney advised him that he was likely to be convicted with a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison, Rieman accepted a plea deal, according to Creatura’s report.

Rieman entered what is known as an Alford plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter, in which a defendant acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to support a conviction without directly admitting guilt.

Under the deal with the Pacific County prosecuting attorney, Rieman agreed to the 11-year sentence.

Authorities said Rieman, Adkins and Bremmer had sailed the vessel, called the Tiger, to the Port of Ilwaco on July 4, 2009 to put the boat in dry dock and make repairs, according to a 2010 story on Rieman’s sentencing in The Daily News of Longview.

Police said Rieman attacked Adkins, punching him in the face, smashing his head through one of the vessel’s windows and throwing him down the boat’s stairs into the galley, the newspaper reported.

Bremmer, according to the story, told authorities Adkins declared, “Erin’s going to kill me!”

Rieman then placed his knee on one end of a yellow extension cord, wrapped it twice around Adkins’ neck and pulled until Adkins was dead, the authorities said.

Police said Rieman and Bremmer dumped the body at sea the next day, according to the story.

Prison in Hawaii

Three years into his prison term, Rieman learned that Bremmer had been arrested in Hawaii for strangling and shooting a man in “much the same way as Adkins’ murder was to have been committed,” Creatura wrote in his report.

Bremmer was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2012 killing of a man who claimed to be having a sexual relationship with Bremmer’s girlfriend, according to a story in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. The victim had a cord around his neck and had been shot multiple times.

Bremmer offered his explanation Wednesday, testifying that the man was a drug dealer who displayed threatening behavior after he told him to stop and alerted authorities.

After Bremmer’s arrest, Rieman wrote to the then-Paciific County prosecutor, David Burke, who had handled the case, alleging Bremmer “pulled a gun on me and forced me to watch as he strangled John to death.”

Bremmer not only threatened “my life if I did not support his story” and help him dispose of the body, Rieman wrote, he threatened to kill his daughter, his girlfriend at the time and her two children, all of whom lived in Hawaii.

Rieman explained that he took the threats seriously after witnessing the killing of Adkins, knowing “full well the consequences of my silence.”

“Wouldn’t any man protect his daughter, Mr. Burke?” he wrote.

Creatura noted that shortly after Adkins vanished, Bremmer moved to Hawaii.

Rieman sought to withdraw his guilty plea in Pacific County Superior Court, where a judge denied his request on the grounds it came too late and didn’t meet the legal threshold.

He appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which upheld the lower court. The state Supreme Court declined to review his case.

In 2016, Rieman filed a writ of habeas corpus in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. The writ — incorporating Latin for “You have the body” — can be brought in federal courts to challenge a state court conviction.

Creatura appointed the Federal Public Defender in Tacoma to represent Rieman, who was serving his sentence at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen. Federal defenders Alan Zarky and Miriam Schwartz were assigned the case.

The state of Washington, which opposes Rieman’s petition, is being represented by John Joseph Samson, an assistant attorney general.

In a court filing, Samson wrote “the magistrate judge errs in finding Rieman credible, and he errs in discounting the fact that the alleged threat never required Rieman to plead guilty. The threat did not prevent Rieman from proceeding to trial to defend against the charge. Rather, Rieman chose to accept the plea deal to avoid a lengthy sentence. This decision was voluntary.”

“Who are you protecting?”

Rieman and other witnesses testified this past week, setting the stage for Bremmer’s appearance on the witness stand Wednesday.

Under questioning by Zarky, Bremmer sought to differentiate what he did in Hawaii and what occurred in Illwaco. He said he initially shot the man in Hawaii three times before leaving the scene, then returned to find the man still alive, so he strangled him in an act of mercy after seeing how quickly Adkins had died at Rieman’s hand.

In closing arguments, Zarky told Leighton that Rieman “is not a murderer,” while Samson countered that there was no evidence of a threat, noting Rieman never told his daughter and the others to be careful.

At his 2010 sentencing, Rieman suggested then someone else had killed Adkins, according to The Daily News account.

“I am truly sorry for your loss,” Rieman said, standing and facing Adkins’ family as he began to cry. “I share your grief. John was my friend. I did not take John’s life, but nor did I protect it. And I am profoundly sorry for that. And also for that, I am accepting the punishment being handed here today.”

One of Adkins’ family members called out: “Who are you protecting?”

Rieman sat down without answering.