A package that police say "appears to be an explosive device" was discovered within Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, and the official response resulted in a road closure and state ferries staying away from the Bremerton terminal.

Bremerton police and explosive ordnance experts from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton are asking the public to stay away from the area of the ferry terminal while they investigate a suspicious package that, according to police, “appears to be an explosive device.”

Bremerton police have closed Pacific Avenue South to the ferry terminal and are asking the public to stay away.

The naval base said the package is located within its perimeter and that security forces, local law enforcement and Navy explosive ordnance disposal personnel are on scene. They said some personnel have been asked to shelter in place.

The device was discovered at 11:45 a.m.

The area of Pacific Ave south to the ferry terminal entrance is shut down for an incident involving a person placing what appears to be an explosive device just inside the Bremerton PSNS gate. Stay clear of the area for now. — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) June 14, 2018

The incident has interrupted ferry service from Seattle to Bremerton, and Washington State Department of Transportation said all departures for the Seattle-Bremerton route are canceled until further notice.