Portland police on Monday identified the two officers who shot at a 27-year-old man the day before after the man led police on a lengthy pursuit across the city, into Washington and back before crashing in the Northwest Portland hills.

Officers Ivan Alvarez and Jonah Gellman both joined the Police Bureau in November 2019 and are on standard paid administrative leave pending the outcome to an investigation into the shooting, police said in a statement.

Officers early Sunday had responded to a report of a stolen pickup at Southwest Third Avenue and Ash Street and investigators began tracking the suspect, later identified as Andreas Boinay, using a police airplane that already was flying over the city, according to bureau spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley.

The plane watched the truck and observed the driver driving at high speeds and weaving into oncoming traffic, police said, at times going an estimated 80 mph in the city, including on one-way streets, and barely missing other cars.

The truck traveled through Northeast Portland before briefly driving into Washington and then returning to Oregon and driving across the Fremont Bridge and into a neighborhood in outer Northwest Portland, police said.

Police cars kept their distance during the pursuit, instead letting the plane keep tabs on the truck, Pashley said. Officers eventually moved in when Boinay was cornered on the 8300 block of Northwest Ash Street, a dead end, at 2:38 a.m., according to police.

Advertising

That’s where Alvarez and Gellman fired at Boinay, police said, and took him into custody shortly after. Officers gave Boinay first aid for a gunshot wound then let medical workers take over once they arrived, Pashley said. Boinay was taken to a hospital and later released before he was booked into jail on suspicion of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and attempting to elude in a vehicle, police said.

Pashley didn’t answer questions Monday about whether any weapons were found at the scene, what kind of threat prompted the officers to fire or what specific injuries Boinay suffered. Pashley said any further information would be released by detectives.

Boinay’s criminal history in Oregon includes a 2014 felony conviction for stealing a car to a similar charge this August. In 2020, Boinay led police on a car chase when they tried to stop him with spike strips but failed. He crashed into a pole and, after a chase on foot, officers caught up to him and took him into custody, KOIN reported at the time, and he was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and a host of other crimes. That was still pending at the time of the most recent incident.

Boinay is the sixth person shot by Portland police this year.

On the morning of April 16, Officer Zachary DeLong shot and killed Robert Douglas Delgado, 46, in Lents Park. Delgado appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was reported making quick draws with a gun in the park. The gun turned out to be a replica.

On June 24, Officer Curtis Brown shot Michael Ray Townsend, 40, when he and others responded to a call about a suicidal man at a Motel 6 in Northeast Portland. Surveillance video showed Townsend approaching officers with a weapon in his hand. It was described as a screwdriver with a sharpened end.

Advertising

On Aug. 27, Officers Joshua Howery and Jake Ramsey shot and killed Alexander Tadros, 30, during a shootout in North Portland after federal narcotics agents called for help while trying to serve a search warrant. One unidentified officer was shot in the hip during the shootout.

Two other men, Darrin Carr, 37, and Joshua Lyle Merritt, 32, were shot and injured by police earlier this year.

Carr was shot by Officer Colby Marrs on May 22 after he drove at officers while they were trying to stop him for possession of a stolen vehicle, officials said. Police ended up chasing Carr south on Interstate 205 and then east on Interstate 84 before he crashed in Wood Village and was arrested, police said.

Merritt was shot in the leg by Officer Craig Lehman inside the McCormick Pier Grocery & Deli on July 20 after Merritt smashed a bottle on the floor and held up a jagged glass edge of the bottle, sources told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Sunday’s case to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.