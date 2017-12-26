The 31-year-old man had an "extensive criminal history" of assault behavior, according to police.

YAKIMA — Authorities say officers shot and killed a blind man after he threatened other residents in his apartment building with a gun.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports police responded Monday evening to reports of a man at the Cascade Apartments threatening residents.

Yakima Police say officers found a 31-year-old man who was blind and had an “extensive criminal history” of assault behavior barricaded in his apartment.

Over the next five hours, police say officers tried to negotiate with the man.

Police say officers eventually obtained a search warrant and entered the apartment.

Police say after a few minutes the situation deteriorated and two officers shot and killed the man.

Police say a firearm was found in the apartment.

Yakima police detectives are investigating.

The officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave.