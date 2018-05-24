There was no word on what might have prompted the shooting.

WINLOCK, Lewis County — Detectives in Lewis County say a Winlock man playing basketball with his son was shot to death by a neighbor.

Authorities say the 44-year-old father had been shooting hoops with the boy Wednesday evening when the neighbor, identified as 58-year-old Randolph Thomas Graham, pulled into their driveway and started shooting.

The boy ran to safety and told other family members. First responders said the father, whose name was not immediately released, was dead when they arrived.

Deputies found Graham at his home, but they say he refused to leave. That prompted a standoff and negotiations that lasted several hours before authorities entered the residence and arrested him at 1 a.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately known if Graham had obtained an attorney. There was no word on what might have prompted the shooting.