EVERSON, Whatcom County — An Everson man is in hot water after police say he stole a van containing $10,000 worth of frozen bull semen.

The Bellingham Herald reports that the 39-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Saturday after police pulled him over in a van belonging to West Select Sires, a cattle-breeding company.

Everson Police Chief Daniel MacPhee says the van had been stolen earlier in the day.

MacPhee also said it required repeated commands to get the driver out of the vehicle and that he resisted arrest by trying to prevent police from handcuffing him. No one was hurt in the incident.