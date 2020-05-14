Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Seattle’s University District after receiving reports that he was repeatedly kicking an unconscious man in the head early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Northeast 50th Street and University Way Northeast around 3:30 a.m. to find an unconscious man lying in the intersection, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. Callers had reported another man was standing over the victim, hitting and kicking him in the head, the statement said.

The victim — a 41-year-old man — was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear if he regained consciousness.

The 29-year-old man later told officers he was standing at the bus stop when the victim began “bothering him,” the statement said. He said the victim struck him in the face first with a metal object, prompting the alleged assault, according to the statement.

The man told police he continued kicking the victim in the head after he became unconscious, the statement said. Officers later discovered he also took the victim’s wallet.

The man was booked into King County Jail for felony assault and robbery.