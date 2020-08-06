The Seattle Parks Department will pay for three Seattle Police officers to oversee and support weekend nightly closures at Alki Beach and the Don Armeni Boat Ramp, starting Thursday night.

In a posting on social media, Precinct Capt. Kevin Grossman said the officers will be assigned to the area from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 27.

The Parks Department has agreed to pay overtime wages to hire off-duty officers to patrol the area, according to the SPD.

Seattle police say residents in the Alki Beach neighborhood have had issues with noise, fires, alcohol use and other park violations.

On Sunday, police responded to a drive-by shooting that left two men injured after the truck they were in was shot at. No arrests were made. Police say the Gang Unit is investigating.