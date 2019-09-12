After Amairani Uribe Beltran was killed last month in a head-on collision in Tukwila, it was too painful for her parents and siblings to stay in the house where she grew up or to drive the stretch of Tukwila International Boulevard where the 23-year-old died.

The family, who are now raising Uribe Beltran’s 1-year-old son Matteo, moved to Tacoma where they have relatives nearby.

“My parents, they were broken completely. But they have to keep moving on because she left us her baby,” said her 16-year-old brother, Bryan Uribe Beltran.

A warrant was issued last week for a now 17-year-old Tukwila boy accused of racing his Chevrolet Suburban against another vehicle and crashing head-on into a car driven by Amairani Uribe Beltran. Tukwila police are looking for the teenage driver, but as of Wednesday he was still at large, according to King County prosecutors.

The teenager has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault in connection with the Aug. 12 crash that also injured 1-year-old Matteo and the suspect’s brother, who was a passenger in the Suburban, court records show. The brother was livestreaming the race on Snapchat from inside the Suburban, and someone sent the video to police, the charges say.

The Seattle Times generally does not identify juvenile defendants unless they are charged as adults.

According to the charges:

The livestream video sent to police showed the Suburban’s then-16-year-old driver racing a Chevrolet Impala north in the 14800 block of Tukwila International Boulevard around 7 p.m. at speeds far higher than other vehicles. Both vehicles made U-turns in the 11200 block, with the Impala leading the Suburban as both vehicles raced south.

The Suburban’s driver drove over the median line and according to witnesses, drove “like a rocket” straight toward Uribe Beltran’s car, even though she had moved over and was driving on the shoulder, the charges say.

The Suburban struck the front of her car, causing it to launch backward as the Suburban flipped and landed on its roof.

Based on data recovered from the wrecked Suburban, detectives determined it was traveling 88 mph two seconds before impact, dropping to 68 mph one second before the crash, charging papers say. Meanwhile, data from Uribe Beltran’s car “showed significant steering input before impact,” say the charges. The speed limit at the crash site is 45 mph.

In the video shot inside the Suburban, the teenage suspect “is clearly the driver of the vehicle, and the video ends as an occupant in the suspect vehicle exclaims, ‘Whoa,’ and the deadly collision begins,” a detective wrote in the charges.

Amairani Uribe Beltran died at the scene. Her son suffered multiple skull fractures and other injuries, while the brother of the Suburban’s driver had skull and facial fractures, according to the charges.

Bryan Uribe Beltran said his nephew spent a week in the hospital but is now recovering at home.

“He’s crawling now and trying to walk,” Bryan Uribe Beltran said of his nephew.

He didn’t want to talk about the crash, and instead remembered his sister’s big personality and sunny outlook. She loved fashion and makeup and her favorite colors were purple and pink.

“She was always noisy and happy and loud. She was a person who would hit you with a lot of energy,” he said.

A 2014 graduate of Foster High School, Amairani Uribe Beltran previously directed the Tukwila Police Department’s Explorer Program for teens interested in law enforcement careers and volunteered for the city’s fire department, her brother said. More recently, she worked as a receptionist at the Tukwila Community Center, the site of a large community memorial service in the aftermath of her death.

More than anything, Amairani Uribe Beltran loved being a mother and threw herself into making sure Matteo, who was born premature, got the specialized care he needed to hit developmental milestones, her brother said.

“It was more than love. There are no words to describe how much she loved this baby,” he said.