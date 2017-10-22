Suspect sought in sexual assault flees scene and is later found dead from what police are saying is a self-inficted gunshot wound.
BOISE (AP) — Boise police say a man who was being sought for a rape early Saturday apparently killed himself after fleeing from officers.
KBOI-TV reports that police initially responded to an address near Compass Drive and Hill Road at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday. They spoke with the victim, who said she knew the assailant, and she was taken to a hospital.
Officers found a car matching the suspect’s at about 4 a.m., but it took off when they turned on their emergency lights. They did not pursue it, but located it again and found the suspect dead inside from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man’s identity is expected to be released by the Ada County coroner in the coming days. Police said detectives are continuing to investigate.
