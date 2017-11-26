Man shot to death on East Hill; police suspect drugs and have no suspect at this time.

KENT (AP) — A 20 year-old man has been shot to death on Kent’s East Hill, and police believe his death may have been the result of a drug deal gone bad.

KOMO-TV reports that police went to the site at Southeast 261st Place at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found the 20-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead.

Police say there was a dispute between the victim and another person, who had fled by the time officers arrived.

Witnesses told police the motive likely involved drugs.

There is no description of the suspect.