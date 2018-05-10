Police say the unidentified suspect is believed responsible for the death of Jennifer Bastian. Police plan to hold a news conference to discuss the case, although the date and time has not been finalized.

A suspect has been arrested in the 1986 homicide of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in Point Defiance Park, according to Tacoma police.

According to a news release, police plan to hold a news conference to discuss the arrest, although the date and time has not been finalized.

The News Tribune reports the suspect in the death of Jennifer Bastian lives out of state and is being transferred to Pierce County Jail to face charges.

On Aug. 4, 1986, Bastian left her Tacoma home about 2:30 p.m. and rode her bicycle to Point Defiance Park. She left a note saying she would be home by 6:30 p.m., police said.

Several sightings of Bastian were reported around Point Defiance Park as late as 6 p.m., but she never returned home. Her body was found in the park on Aug. 28.

The announcement comes the same day authorities in Grays Harbor County plan to hold a news conference to make a “major announcement” in the 2009 disappearance of 10-year-old Lindsey Baum.