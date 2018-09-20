Suspects remain at large in several apparently unrelated shootings throughout the region, including the fatal shooting of a woman in Skyway Wednesday night.

Police in Lynnwood have released new details about two overnight shootings but have not yet identified or arrested any suspects in either incident, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. Police do not believe the two shootings were connected, the department said in an emailed statement.

In the first shooting, two occupants of a car were injured around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Olympic View Drive and Blue Ridge Drive, the department said. An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the neck was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center onWednesday. By Thursday afternoon, her condition had improved, according to Lynnwood police. A man in his 20s was shot in his arm, the department said.

The man was sitting in the driver’s seat and the woman was in the front seat, according to the department. Another 19-year-old woman was sitting in the back seat and had minor injuries, “possibly from associated shrapnel,” the department said.

Police believe the gunfire started in the parking lot of a nearby park, where the victims had agreed to meet another group of people for a drug deal, the statement said. The other group apparently fired at the victims, the department said. Lynnwood police said there were at least two male shooters, one of them between 18 and 25 years old, and they were associated with a silver car. There may have been at least one other person in the suspects’ vehicle, the department said.

The second shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the department said. Police do not believe the two are related. In the second shooting, a 23-year-old man told police someone shot at his vehicle near 172nd Place Southwest and 60th Avenue West, the department said. Police said they believe four young men were in the other vehicle.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his back and was transported to a hospital, the department said. The man and his sister had been driving around looking for their dog and the man told police the shooting was unprovoked, the department said.

The Lynnwood Police Department is still seeking information in both cases.

Meanwhile, the King County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting in Skyway that left a 22-year-old woman dead.

The woman was shot in the head Wednesday night as she drove south on Rainier Avenue South in Skyway, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for a black or dark-colored SUV that was near the 11400 block of Rainier Avenue South at 10:22 p.m., said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott. The Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects or made any arrests, Abbott said.

In Seattle, police are still attempting to locate a suspect in an alleged domestic-violence shooting in the Dunlap neighborhood, according to a Seattle Police Department spokesman.

The department said Wednesday a 32-year-old woman was shot by her ex-girlfriend around 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Director Street. The woman is in serious condition in Harborview Medical Center’s intensive care unit, said Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Meantime, King County detectives arrested a pair of 17-year-old gang members in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a Burien officer worker dead.