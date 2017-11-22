The specially equipped mobile home is a processing center and command post set up to support the WSP's four-day DUI emphasis in King County.

Winding up in this RV is no vacation.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is activating its specially equipped DUI RV for those who over-imbibe before, during or after Thanksgiving Day.

The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) is a processing center and command post set up to support the patrol’s four-day DUI emphasis in King County. The 36-foot mobile home is equipped with three breath-testing stations, two temporary holding cells, three computer work stations and a dispatcher console, according to the State Patrol.

“This is a full service police station on wheels!” the patrol said in a news release.

The MIDU will hit the road during the WSP’s holiday DUI emphasis starting Wednesday and continuing through Saturday. Additional troopers as well as members of other law-enforcement agencies will also be on King County roads to hunt for impaired drivers.

Seattle Times staff