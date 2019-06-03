The body of a 16-year-old boy suspected of assaulting his grandmother with a machete Monday afternoon was pulled from Lake Washington after an extensive police search, according to Seattle police.

Around noon, someone inside a house in the 9700 block of 57th Avenue South called 911 to report that the 16-year-old had assaulted his grandmother, Detective Mark Jamieson said. By the time police and medics arrived, the teenager had fled, he said.

The Seattle Fire Department transported a 57-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, although information about the extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately available, according to spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Police received several 911 calls from people who reported seeing the suspect running east from the house, still armed with the machete, Jamieson said. Based on information from witnesses, he said officers believed the teen had gone into the lake and was hiding underneath one of the docks along Lake Washington. An extensive search was launched, with police using a K-9 team, the King County Sheriff’s Guardian One helicopter and a police boat to check the shoreline, according to Jamieson.

“Unfortunately, the young man’s body was recovered from the lake. He was in the lake, close to where we believe he entered,” he said, adding that police believe the teen was in the water “for well over an hour” before he was found.

Jamieson couldn’t say if the teen’s body was found underneath a dock or how far off shore he was located. He also couldn’t say whether officers found the machete.

Detectives will be assigned the follow-up investigation to determine what led up to the altercation between the teen and his grandmother, Jamieson said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the teen and determine his cause of death.