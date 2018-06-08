Officers spent several hours talking with the man, who was holding the woman at gunpoint until a SWAT team eventually stormed inside.
BENTON CITY, Benton County — Authorities say a Pasco police officer shot and killed a man who refused to release a hostage during a standoff at a Benton City home.
Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the 50-year-old suspect was from West Richland.
The Tri-City Herald reports the man’s name was not released.
Hatcher says officers were responding to a call of a suicidal man at the home on Thursday.
Most Read Local Stories
- Have you seen this man? Seattle police looking for suspect in 3 Capitol Hill rapes in 2014 WATCH
- Howard Schultz, 2020? We in Seattle know he'd be a lamb to the slaughter | Westneat
- Seattle’s Magnolia Bridge is about worn out, but city says it can’t afford a replacement VIEW
- Washington Supreme Court ends long-running McCleary education case against the state
- 'They're our family': Stolen van with 14 show dogs recovered in California VIEW
It turned into a hostage situation after the man refused to let a woman out of the home.
Officers spent several hours talking with the man, who was holding the woman at gunpoint.
Members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT team eventually stormed inside.
Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren says the officer that was involved in the shooting was also a member of the SWAT team.