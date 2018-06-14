Few details were available; police are urging the public to stay out of the area.

A police shooting has been reported at a Kirkland grocery story.

The shooting took place at Kingsgate Safeway at the southeast corner of northeast 144th and 124th Avenue northeast at around 5:14 p.m., according to the Redmond Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

Emergency responders have been called to the scene. One person is confirmed to have been shot, but their condition is unknown.

Redmond Police said they encountered someone at the who they thought may have been the suspect , as the encounter escalated shots were fired.

No officers were injured in the altercation.

Authorities are actively looking for the suspect who is armed and dangerous and they are urging the public to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.