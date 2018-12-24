The man allegedly chased a couple with a machete before police responded to Arroyo Park, according to police.

BELLINGHAM — Authorities shot and wounded a 46-year-old California man accused of threatening people with a machete and then firing a crossbow at law enforcement near Arroyo Park on Sunday, according to a Bellingham Police Department news release.

No one else was hurt in the incident, which was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bellingham Police log.

The wounded man remained in Whatcom County Jail Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony harassment. He was treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to the news release.

The man allegedly chased a couple with a machete, according to a police log.

A Bellingham Police officer and a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy responded to a call about the incident and helped search for the suspect at the park.

As law enforcement approached, the man allegedly shot at them with the crossbow, according to the news release.

The officers who shot the suspect have been administratively reassigned, according to the news release.

“I am very thankful that all responding officers were uninjured in doing the dangerous work they do and were able to stop this individual before he could harm others,” Bellingham Police Chief David Doll said in the news release.