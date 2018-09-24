An Island County deputy shot the man after he "failed to comply" with commands, according to the Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team.

A man who allegedly tried to steal a gun from Walmart in Oak Harbor was fatally shot by police on Sunday, according to the multi-agency team investigating the shooting.

The man was shot after the Oak Harbor Police Department was called around 6:36 p.m. about an attempted carjacking, Heather Axtman, a Washington State Patrol trooper and spokeswoman for the Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team, said in an emailed statement.

The man allegedly tried to carjack one person, then walked to the nearby Walmart, where he reportedly stole ammunition and tried to steal a gun while showing a knife to employees, Axtman said.

When the man left the store, he was met by Oak Harbor Police officers and Island County sheriff’s deputies. He “failed to comply” with the officers’ and deputies’ commands and was shot by an Island County deputy, according to the statement.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No one else was injured, Axtman said.