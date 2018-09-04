The officers who opened fire have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers shot and killed a man with a knife who advanced on them in the parking lot of a grocery store in Cheney.
The Cheney Police Department says the officers responded, along with Eastern Washington University police, to a report of a disorderly man Mitchell’s Harvest Foods at about 11:40 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the man failed to follow commands and moved toward the officers.
Police immediately provided treatment but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
Officials did not immediately release any details about the man’s identity.
The shooting is under review by a team comprising representatives of several law enforcement agencies. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.