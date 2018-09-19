Seattle police said a woman called 911 at 8 p.m. Tuesday to report her brother had been shot outside an apartment in the 11000 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Police arriving on the scene found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Officers performed first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics could transport the teen to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of what the police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The teen provide officers with a description of a black SUV possibly driven by the suspect. Police said the victim told officers he believed he was targeted because he was involved in selling marijuana.

The department said North Precinct Anti-Crime Team and Gang Unit detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.