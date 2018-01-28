Snohomish County search party, looking for a missing man, found a body near Lake Stevens. The identity of the individual has not been confirmed.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office was working to identify a body found in a wooded area of Lake Stevens, after a team of people looking for a missing man discovered the remains on Saturday.

A search party of around 50 people, organized by the family of the missing man, Jason White, found the body in the 8300 Block of 1st Street Southeast and called police. Investigators said the body was male and had no sign of trauma.

Jeffrey Beazizo, police commander in the Lake Stevens Police Department, said Sunday that the medical examiner was working to identify the body.