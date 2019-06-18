Police have identified a man they say stabbed a woman in North Seattle on Friday.

Seattle police said Tuesday that the suspect, Isaias Martinez, 31, is the victim’s former boyfriend. He is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He may be driving a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, police said in a statement.

Police began receiving calls around 5 a.m. Friday about a woman screaming for help at an apartment building near North 141st Street and Linden Avenue North, the statement said. The woman, who police say is 24 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.