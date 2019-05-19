Seattle police detectives are looking for a suspect in an early Sunday shooting at a house party in the Roosevelt/Ravenna neighborhood that injured an 18-year-old man.

Police said witnesses began calling 911 just after midnight Sunday to report gunfire at a house party in the 8000 block of 17th Avenue Northeast.

Officers reportedly arrived within moments and saw a large crowd of people fleeing the home, but were initially unable to locate any victims. As officers were searching, dispatchers received a call that an 18-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A post on the Seattle Police Department’s blotter did not say which hospital or otherwise identify the victim.

Officers interviewed partygoers who said that a fight broke out and that an individual began firing a handgun. The witnesses said the victim was taken to the hospital by friends.

Police said detectives were seeking a suspect, and asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.