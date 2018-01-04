Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Redmond police are asking for help identifying what they described as a “brazen” man who robbed a woman at gunpoint about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect approached the victim inside a store in the 8800 block of 161st Avenue Northeast, pointed a handgun at her and indicated he wanted her purse, police said.

Police said the victim immediately surrendered her handbag and the thief fled. A K9 officer was unable to track him.

The victim in an armed robbery in Redmond worked with an artist to create this sketch of her assailant. (Redmond Police Department)
The victim in an armed robbery in Redmond worked with an artist to create this sketch of her assailant. (Redmond Police Department)

The victim and witnesses described the thief as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches with a lean build, according to police. He was wearing a hood.

The victim worked with a sketch artist to create an image of the assailant, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @c_clarridge.