Redmond police are asking for help identifying what they described as a “brazen” man who robbed a woman at gunpoint about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect approached the victim inside a store in the 8800 block of 161st Avenue Northeast, pointed a handgun at her and indicated he wanted her purse, police said.

Police said the victim immediately surrendered her handbag and the thief fled. A K9 officer was unable to track him.

The victim and witnesses described the thief as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches with a lean build, according to police. He was wearing a hood.

The victim worked with a sketch artist to create an image of the assailant, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.