Redmond police are asking for help identifying what they described as a “brazen” man who robbed a woman at gunpoint about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect approached the victim inside a store in the 8800 block of 161st Avenue Northeast, pointed a handgun at her and indicated he wanted her purse, police said.
The victim immediately surrendered her handbag and the thief fled. A Renton K9 officer was unable to track him.
The victim and witnesses described the thief as a light-skinned black man in his 20s, about 5’9″ to 5’11” with a lean build, who was wearing a hood.
The victim worked with a sketch artist to create an image of the assailant, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redmond Police Department non-emergency line at 425-556-2500.
