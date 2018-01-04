Share story

Redmond police are asking for help identifying what they described as a “brazen” man who robbed a woman at gunpoint about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect approached the victim inside a store in the 8800 block of 161st Avenue Northeast, pointed a handgun at her and indicated he wanted her purse, police said.

The victim immediately surrendered her handbag and the thief fled. A Renton K9 officer was unable to track him.

The victim and witnesses described the thief as a light-skinned black man in his 20s, about 5’9″ to 5’11” with a lean build, who was wearing a hood.

The victim worked with a sketch artist to create an image of the assailant, police said.

The victim in an armed robbery in Redmond Wednesday worked with an artist to create this sketch of her assailant. (Redmond Police Department)
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redmond Police Department non-emergency line at 425-556-2500.

