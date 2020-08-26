Seattle police are searching for two vehicles involved in a West Seattle hit-and-run that left one man dead earlier this week.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of 25th Avenue Southwest around 6 p.m. Monday after a resident reported a body lying in nearby bushes, according to a Wednesday statement from the Seattle Police Department. When officers arrived, they confirmed the victim — later identified by police as 34-year-old Derrick Lacomb — had died.

Detectives believe Lacomb was intentionally hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene, the statement said.

Police shared about 15 seconds of surveillance video from the scene, which shows two vehicles — a maroon sedan and a darker-colored van — drive through the camera frame. About four minutes later, the cars are seen driving back through the frame in the opposite direction, with the maroon sedan crashing into a couple of trash bins before taking off.

Police believe both vehicles are connected to the homicide and are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone who knew Lacomb or has details about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 206-233-5000.