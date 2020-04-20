Police are searching for two men who broke into a Mercer Island house early Monday morning, woke two people and demanded their money, officials said.

The two men broke into a rear door of the home in the 9000 block of Southeast 40th Street around 1 a.m., according to a statement from the Mercer Island Police Department. They woke the occupants and demanded personal items and money while brandishing a handgun, the statement said.

After taking the items, police said, the two men bound the victims together and left. Two children in the house slept through the incident, the statement said. The victims were unharmed.

The victims then called the police, who responded around 1:30 a.m. and searched the neighborhood, but didn’t find the suspects.