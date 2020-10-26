Police are searching for several suspects who allegedly fired two dozen gun shots Monday morning, hitting a 19-year-old man in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Minor Avenue East around 8 a.m. and applied a tourniquet to the man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to the Seattle Police Department.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, a Seattle fire spokesperson said.

According to police, witnesses said they saw three people shooting at the victim’s car, then fleeing the scene in their own vehicle. Officers recovered more than two dozen casings at the scene and are still searching for suspects, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.