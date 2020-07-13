Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person inside a Renton shopping mall Monday evening, according to a tweet from the city’s Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. inside a Target store at The Landing shopping plaza, Renton police tweeted. One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center, but police didn’t have any details about their condition.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.