Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy at a Renton shopping center Monday evening, according the city’s Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. inside a Target store at The Landing shopping plaza, Renton police tweeted. They later added the incident occurred after an argument.

The boy was transported to Harborview Medical Center and was in satisfactory condition as of 10 p.m., according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. Officers don’t believe the shooting was random.

No further information was immediately available. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact officers at 425-430-7500.