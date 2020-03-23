Police are searching for several inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail Monday evening, officials said on Twitter.

The Yakima Police Department said the inmates escaped around 7:10 p.m. Officials don’t know how many are unaccounted for.

The majority of the inmates were last seen wearing clothes from the Yakima County Department of Corrections, possibly barefoot or wearing orange sandals, police said on Twitter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the escaped inmates, and officials are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.

No further information was immediately available.