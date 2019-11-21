Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shooting four people in a South Everett apartment early Thursday, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was about 2:45 a.m. inside an apartment at 120 W. Casino Road, and the suspected shooter fled the scene, Everett police spokesman Kerby Duncan said.

The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Duncan said the condition of three victims is unknown, but at least one had life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was initially reported to have driven off in a red SUV, but Duncan said police think he may have run away. Officers and police dogs were out along West Casino Road around 6 a.m., he said.

Duncan said police are talking to the victims and witnesses but haven’t determined a motive. He said the victims and the shooter knew each other and that the shooting was not random.