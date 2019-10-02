Seattle Police are searching for a man and woman who reportedly stole, then abandoned, a woman’s car with her two children inside from the Wedgwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The woman reported that her car was stolen from Northeast 88th Street and Lake City Way around 6:45 p.m., according to a statement from police. Officers found the car about two miles north, near Northeast 123rd Street and 33rd Avenue Northeast, with the children inside unharmed. Police believe a man and woman drove for 15 minutes before abandoning the car, said police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud.

Officers were searching the area with K-9s on Wednesday night for the two suspects, who they described as a man wearing a red and white checkered shirt with black pants and a woman with blonde hair wearing all black.

Police are asking the public to call 911 with information related to the case.